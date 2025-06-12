Quotes from Xi | Promote interaction, dialogue and harmony among civilizations

(People's Daily App) 15:19, June 12, 2025

June 10, 2025 marks the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. Proposed by China last year and adopted by consensus at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the day has been widely welcomed by the international community. President Xi Jinping has consistently advocated exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. Let's review some of Xi's remarks.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)