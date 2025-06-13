Home>>
Xi extends condolences to King Charles III over plane crash in India
(Xinhua) 15:15, June 13, 2025
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolence to Britain's King Charles III over the heavy British casualties caused by the crash of an Air India flight.
In his message, Xi expressed shock upon learning of the crash of an Air India flight, which caused heavy British casualties.
Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences to the victims, conveyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured an early recovery.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
