Scenery of Baiyangdian Lake, Xiongan New Area of China's Hebei
An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows boats sailing on Baiyangdian Lake, Xiongan New Area of north China's Hebei Province. Since the founding of Xiongan New Area, the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has been greatly improved thanks to the systematic ecological governance. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows the tourist dock of Baiyangdian Lake, Xiongan New Area of north China's Hebei Province. Since the founding of Xiongan New Area, the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has been greatly improved thanks to the systematic ecological governance. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows villages in Baiyangdian area, Xiongan New Area of north China's Hebei Province. Since the founding of Xiongan New Area, the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has been greatly improved thanks to the systematic ecological governance. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake, Xiongan New Area of north China's Hebei Province. Since the founding of Xiongan New Area, the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has been greatly improved thanks to the systematic ecological governance. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
