Injuries reported following explosion at U.S. base in Japan's Okinawa: NHK

Xinhua) 15:41, June 09, 2025

TOKYO, June 9 (Xinhua) -- An explosion in an area with munitions storehouse was reported at the U.S. Kadena Air Base in the Japanese southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, public broadcaster NHK reported Monday.

People have been injured in the accident, the NHK said.

