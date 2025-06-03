2025 China-California Business Forum held in Los Angeles to expand cooperation

Xinhua) 14:38, June 03, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China-California Business Forum was held on Monday, drawing nearly 500 entrepreneurs and officials from China and the U.S. state of California to promote deeper economic, trade and cultural exchanges.

In his opening remarks, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun said that China and California have established long-term partnerships in various fields such as trade, education, climate change, culture and tourism.

He emphasized that the forum is "an important platform for policy dialogue, business networking, economic and trade cooperation, as well as people-to-people exchanges between China and California."

Dilpreet Sidhu, deputy mayor of Los Angeles, also gave a keynote address highlighting the significance of cooperation between China and Los Angeles in areas such as trade, tourism, climate change, education and sports. She emphasized Los Angeles' desire to continue strengthening its longstanding partnership with China.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding commercial ties and the critical climate cooperation between LA and China," said Sidhu, noting that China is a top export market and key partner for Los Angeles businesses.

China is one of the largest trading partners of California, which has the largest economy among the U.S. states.

Secretary of Transportation for the State of California Toks Omishakin focused his remarks on the potential for cooperation between California and China in addressing climate change, pointing out that both sides can deepen collaboration in green transportation and new technology development.

This year's Guest Province of Honor, east China's Fujian Province, has seen positive results from its cooperation with California across various fields in recent years. During the forum, the two sides signed a series of cooperation agreements.

Wang Jinfu, vice governor of Fujian, called on both sides in his keynote speech to enhance economic and trade connectivity and expand the space for mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen technological collaboration to jointly promote green and low-carbon development, and deepen exchanges and mutual learning to forge closer people-to-people ties.

