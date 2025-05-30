China, US continue dialogue on trade issues

09:38, May 30, 2025 By Wang Keju ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Beijing and Washington have maintained communication on trade-related issues through various multilateral and bilateral events and at multiple levels after the two countries reached a temporary tariff truce in Geneva earlier this month, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

He Yongqian, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told a press conference that China has recently engaged with the US multiple times regarding Washington's abusive use of export control measures in the semiconductor sector.

China has urged the US to immediately rectify its erroneous practices, cease discriminatory restrictive measures against China, and jointly uphold the consensus reached during the high-level talks in Geneva, she added.

