Home>>
China, US continue dialogue on trade issues
By Wang Keju (Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:38, May 30, 2025
Beijing and Washington have maintained communication on trade-related issues through various multilateral and bilateral events and at multiple levels after the two countries reached a temporary tariff truce in Geneva earlier this month, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
He Yongqian, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told a press conference that China has recently engaged with the US multiple times regarding Washington's abusive use of export control measures in the semiconductor sector.
China has urged the US to immediately rectify its erroneous practices, cease discriminatory restrictive measures against China, and jointly uphold the consensus reached during the high-level talks in Geneva, she added.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China condemns US plan to revoke Chinese students' visas
- US reportedly orders halt on chip software sales to China, a move may backfire and accelerate China’s domestic innovation: expert
- U.S. discriminatory practice of revoking visas for Chinese students exposes its lies of so-called "freedom, openness": FM spokesperson
- US called on to protect interests of international students
- NVIDIA CEO says US export ban on AI chips to China 'clearly wrong'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.