Interview: China a defender of global fairness, says expert from Cote d'Ivoire

Xinhua) 14:04, June 03, 2025

ABIDJAN, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China is a defender of global fairness and its response to the rising unilateralism and power politics is significant, a leading sinologist from Cote d'Ivoire has said.

"The United States, as the world's largest power, sets (high) tariffs that affect all countries, especially those in the Global South. Many of these nations are hit hard by U.S. trade policies," said Filomene Ebi, professor of international relations at Alassane Ouattara University in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire.

Under such circumstances, "China's firm attitude will help maintain balance in trade issues and fairness," she said.

Underscoring the importance of dialogue and the rule of law, Ebi said, "We rely on a system that upholds the rule of law as the cement of international trade relations."

"Based on these rules, we can try to resolve crises through legal means, and find solutions to uncertainties in the market," she said, adding that countries are also required to develop resilience, especially at the regional level, through economic zones and diversification of markets.

If every country sets trade tariffs randomly, it will undermine the very foundation of the WTO, the professor said. "That is precisely why the WTO was established -- to have an organization that governs the rules, the methods of operation and the ways countries trade."

Finally, Ebi stressed that the decisions made today have far-reaching implications. "The rules must govern international trade," she said.

"No country can live in autarky and we must develop laws and agreements that protect people's welfare, especially those who bear the costs," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)