US seriously undermines economic talks with China

09:16, June 03, 2025 By Zhong Nan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The United States has seriously undermined the consensus reached during the China-US economic and trade talks in Geneva by repeatedly imposing various discriminatory and restrictive measures against China, said the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

In response to the US claims that China has "recently violated the consensus" reached during the China-US economic and trade talks in Geneva, a spokesperson for the ministry said China will adopt effective measures to defend its legitimate interests if the US persists in its unilateral actions.

Following the joint statement issued by China and the US after their economic and trade talks in Geneva on May 12, China promptly cancelled or suspended certain retaliatory tariffs and non-tariff measures against the US. China has acted responsibly to uphold the hard-won consensus, said the Ministry of Commerce in an online statement.

The commerce official said that the US has since introduced multiple discriminatory and restrictive measures against China, including AI chip export controls, halting sales of chip design software to China, and revoking student visas.

The US has persistently escalated new economic and trade frictions, exacerbating uncertainty and instability in bilateral trade relations. Instead of self-reflection, it has falsely accused China of violating the Geneva consensus, severely distorting the truth. China firmly rejects such groundless accusations, said the spokesperson.

The Geneva joint statement was a significant achievement based on mutual respect and equality. China urges the US to correct its wrongful actions immediately and work with China to uphold the consensus, the official added.

