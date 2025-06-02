Chinese defense ministry firmly opposes U.S. negative remarks on China at Shangri-La Dialogue

Xinhua) 09:11, June 02, 2025

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Sunday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the negative remarks related to China made by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, at the 22nd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the U.S. Defense Secretary's remarks are filled with deep-rooted hegemonic logic, bullying manners, and Cold War mentality, and constitute a serious violation of China's sovereignty and interests as well as a distortion of China's policies and propositions.

The remarks also disregard the joint efforts of countries in the region to safeguard prosperity and stability and run counter to the common aspiration of countries around the world for peace and development, Zhang said. "We are strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly oppose this."

The spokesperson said the United States strengthened its military deployments in the Asia-Pacific, grossly interfering in other countries' internal affairs and inciting tensions.

"Facts have repeatedly proven that the United States, going against the trend of the times and acting willfully, will only end up hurting itself," he said.

He stated that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair. The United States has no right to make irresponsible remarks about it, let alone attempt to use it as a tool to contain China, Zhang said.

He added that the People's Liberation Army will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolutely foil all "Taiwan independence" separatist schemes and any external interference.

Zhang noted that the United States, which seeks to destabilize the South China Sea by ganging up with others and stirring up trouble, is the "biggest threat" to regional peace and stability.

Noting that China has always been a guardian and contributor to peace and development in the Asia-Pacific, Zhang said the Chinese military will work with regional countries to jointly oppose hegemony harming the region, oppose the introduction of geopolitical conflicts into the region, and oppose any country or force from bringing war and chaos to the region.

