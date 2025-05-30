China urges U.S. to end erroneous practice of imposing unilateral additional tariffs

Xinhua) 10:15, May 30, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to completely abandon its erroneous practice of unilaterally imposing additional tariffs.

At a regular press briefing, spokesperson He Yongqian noted that the U.S. Court of International Trade on May 28 ruled that the global, retaliatory and so-called "fentanyl" tariffs were illegal and ordered their withdrawal and permanent cessation.

China has consistently held that there are no winners in trade wars, and that protectionism leads nowhere, He said.

Since implementing its unilateral tariffs, the United States has not resolved any of its own problems. "Instead, these measures have seriously disrupted the order of the international economy and trade, and severely interfered with business operations and people's consumption," He said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the tariffs have harmed others without benefiting the U.S. itself, and that they have triggered significant domestic opposition within the United States.

The spokesperson also noted that since the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva, the two sides have maintained communication on trade concerns at multiple levels in various bilateral and multilateral settings.

Recently, China repeatedly engaged with the United States regarding Washington's abuse of export control measures in the field of semiconductors, He said.

China once again urges the United States to immediately correct its erroneous practices, end its discriminatory restrictive measures against China, and work with China to maintain the consensus reached at the high-level Geneva talks, He added.

