U.S. seriously undermines consensus reached during talks in Geneva: China's commerce ministry
(Xinhua) 09:06, June 02, 2025
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The United States has seriously undermined the consensus reached during the China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Geneva by successively introducing multiple discriminatory restrictive measures against China, China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.
