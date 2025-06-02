U.S. seriously undermines consensus reached during talks in Geneva: China's commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:06, June 02, 2025

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The United States has seriously undermined the consensus reached during the China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Geneva by successively introducing multiple discriminatory restrictive measures against China, China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

