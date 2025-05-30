7 injured in shooting in U.S. Washington state

Xinhua) 13:13, May 30, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were shot and wounded Wednesday evening at Harry Todd Park, a suburb of Tacoma, U.S. state of Washington, the police said Thursday.

Three of the victims remain in critical condition, the police said.

At the time of the shooting, more than 100 people were in the park.

Investigators have not determined the number of shooters involved or whether the victims were deliberately targeted. No arrests have been made, according to the police.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)