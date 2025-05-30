Trump administration gives Harvard 30 days to contest ban on enrolling int'l students'

Xinhua) 11:17, May 30, 2025

NEW YORK, May 29 (Xinhua) - U.S. Trump administration is giving Harvard 30 days to contest U.S. Justice Department's ban on the university's enrolling international students, according to a "Notice of Intent to Withdraw" it from the Student and Exchange Visitor's Program filed with U.S. government on Thursday.

The five-page notice included reasons why the government was stopping the college from hosting foreign students and gave the school 30 days to respond with a sworn statement or other evidence "to rebut the alleged grounds for withdrawal."

In the meantime, U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs said that she will order the Department of Homeland Security and State Department not to make any changes to Harvard's student visa program indefinitely.

Burroughs said, "I want to maintain the status quo," to allow Harvard to continue hosting international students on visas at this time.

Burroughs has told Harvard's lawyers and the Justice Department lawyers to work out an agreement to stop the revocation of the student visa program for the time being.

"It doesn't need to be draconian, but I want to make sure it's worded in such a way that nothing changes," she said.

Harvard says it is being unfairly retaliated against. Whereas the Justice Department says that's not true, and they will allow for additional administrative proceedings with the university over the student visa program.

By issuing the notice, the Trump administration was trying to defuse the situation before the court's crucial hearing and decision for Harvard's international student population, local media reported Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the ban on May 22. "Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country," she said.

Noem then shared a letter addressed to Harvard, explaining the decision was due to the school's "insufficient response" to the administration's requests to limit the power of students and faculty over its actions and to immediately report foreign students who violate campus conduct.

She noted the school may regain its certification by supplying U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with criminal records relating to "nonimmigrant" students at the school.

But Harvard President Alan Garber refused to comply with the government requirements, saying institutions need to double down on their "commitment to the good of the nation" and be firm in what they stand for.

