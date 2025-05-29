Reported warnings of sales restrictions could further burden the US auto industry

13:33, May 29, 2025 By Hu Weijia ( Global Times

(Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT)

Tires, a common product of modern industrialization in our daily lives, might unexpectedly be the subject of discussions involving international geopolitics. According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, the US government warned Italy's Pirelli & C. SpA that vehicles containing its advanced sensor technology could be restricted from sale in America due to concerns over the influence of the tiremaker's Chinese investor. If this report turns out to be true, the US should immediately cease its potential restrictions on Pirelli's products and afford the company fair treatment.

As of press time, neither Pirelli nor its Chinese investor had confirmed the authenticity of Bloomberg's report. Nonetheless, the story is still being circulated by media outlets. This situation may remind some of the baseless accusations that certain American politicians have previously made against Chinese-made products, such as cranes. These accusations share common characteristics: they are illogical and absurd.

Why are tires and the auto industry behind them apparently becoming a new focal point? It's clear that the potential sales restrictions reported by Bloomberg align with the current US strategy, which seeks to suppress foreign auto manufacturing and supply chains through tariffs and other measures. Tariffs alone underscore the US intention to reduce imports of autos and auto parts, creating barriers for imported products in the US market to support domestic manufacturing. If the US continues to implement non-tariff barriers, including sales restrictions, in addition to tariffs, it would signify an escalation of "domestic manufacturing protectionism" in the country.

The US tariffs already implemented have placed a heavy burden on the US economy. The imposition of a 25-percent tariff on imported vehicles, initiated in April 2025, aims to revitalize America's domestic auto industry, but industry experts warn that these tariffs could disrupt the global automotive supply chain and have negative impacts on auto manufacturing in the US.

A coalition of major US automotive groups, including the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and the National Automobile Dealers Association, expressed concerns that the tariffs on auto parts would cost US carmakers billions, scramble supply chains, and lower sales, US industry media outlet Supplychaindive.com reported last month.

The negative impacts may not be limited to the auto industry but could also spread to a broader segment of the economy. The impact on US consumers is also significant. Industry experts estimate that the 25-percent tariff will add at least $6,000 to the sticker price of the average car, potentially angering inflation-weary consumers, the Guardian reported.

With tariff policies already anticipated to drag on the US economy, further escalating "domestic manufacturing protectionism" by extending protectionist measures into non-tariff areas, such as imposing potential sales restrictions on certain companies, is clearly unwise.

Although Bloomberg reports have underscored US concerns about the influence of Chinese investors, it's necessary to note that the US crackdown on the international auto supply chain targets more than just China. This is evident from the tariffs on imported vehicles imposed by the US. Its emphasis on "domestic manufacturing protectionism" not only puts pressure on its own economy but also disrupts global trade, presenting challenges to nations across the global supply chain.

Given the increasing uncertainties in international economics and trade, it is essential for international manufacturers to strengthen their resilience and risk mitigation strategies through enhanced cooperation and technological innovation. Pirelli, the Italian tire manufacturer, can also strengthen its ability to withstand risks through collaboration if it is under pressure from US policies, as reported.

Experts from the EU emphasize that protectionist barriers are not the solution for revitalizing the auto industry. Instead, some of them call for fostering a more competitive production environment, while cultivating mutually beneficial cooperation.

For instance, Matthias Zink, president of the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, criticized the US decision to impose a 25-percent tariff on non-US passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Protectionism only delays progress - collaboration drives it.

Such perspectives highlight the principle that long-term competitiveness in the automotive sector is better achieved through innovation, investment in advanced technologies, and international collaboration, rather than through protectionist measures.

The author is a reporter with the Global Times.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)