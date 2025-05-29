Home>>
U.S. trade court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs
(Xinhua) 08:10, May 29, 2025
NEW YORK, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. federal court blocked on Wednesday President Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law, according to U.S. media.
The ruling from a New York-based Court of International Trade came after a number of lawsuits arguing Trump has overstepped his authority on imposing across-the-board duties on imports.
