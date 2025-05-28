Trump threatens California funding freeze over trans athlete ban

Xinhua) 10:06, May 28, 2025

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to withhold federal funding, accusing Californian Governor Gavin Newsom of failing to comply with an executive order barring transgender people from competing in women's sports.

Trump posted on social media that he would speak to Newsom "to find out which way he wants to go." The president said the athlete, whom he did not name, was competing in a "State Finals" in a sport he did not specify.

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow 'MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN'S SPORTS,'" the president posted, using a derisive nickname for the governor. "Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to."

Trump also said he was "ordering" local authorities "if necessary" to bar the person from competing in the event, a power he appears to lack.

"The president and his supporters have long used transgender rights as a political cudgel against Democrats, educational institutions and non-governmental organizations," reported Bloomberg News about the development.

