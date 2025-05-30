Symposium held in Bahrain to mark 1st anniversary of China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 10:36, May 30, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Bahrain Ni Ruchi addresses a symposium marking the first anniversary of the establishment of the China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership in Sakhir, Bahrain, on May 28, 2025. The symposium marking the first anniversary of the establishment of the China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership was held on Wednesday in Sakhir, bringing together nearly 100 representatives from the governments, academic institutions, and business sectors of both countries. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

MANAMA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A symposium marking the first anniversary of the establishment of the China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership was held on Wednesday in Bahrain's Sakhir, bringing together nearly 100 representatives from the governments, academic institutions, and business sectors of both countries.

During the event, co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bahrain and the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies, the participants discussed China-Bahrain relations, bilateral collaboration in artificial intelligence, and bilateral cooperation on economy and trade as well as under the framework of international organizations.

They highlighted the achievements made since the establishment of the China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership, and expressed strong interest in deepening practical cooperation on politics, economy, science and technology, and culture.

Speaking at the symposium, Chinese Ambassador to Bahrain Ni Ruchi highlighted strengthened political mutual trust, fruitful economic and trade cooperation, close people-to-people exchanges, and a deep shared understanding of each other's values and principles over the past year.

China is willing to work with Bahrain to further strengthen the foundation of strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, enhance people-to-people ties, jointly steer global governance towards the right direction, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Ni said.

Addressing the symposium via video link, Bahrain's Ambassador to China Mohammed Ghassan Mohammed Adnan Sheikhoo noted that during Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's visit to China in May last year, the two countries elevated their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Over the past year, bilateral trade has continued to grow, and the two sides have achieved fruitful results in infrastructure construction and joint investments, with Bahrain becoming a key partner in the Belt and Road Initiative, said the Bahraini ambassador.

The symposium would be a platform for in-depth dialogue and exchanges between experts from both countries, he said, voicing hope that the event's outcomes can further solidify the friendship between the two peoples.

Participants from China and Bahrain engage in discussions at a symposium marking the first anniversary of the establishment of the China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership in Sakhir, Bahrain, on May 28, 2025. The symposium marking the first anniversary of the establishment of the China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership was held on Wednesday in Sakhir, bringing together nearly 100 representatives from the governments, academic institutions, and business sectors of both countries. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Bahrain's Ambassador to China Mohammed Ghassan Mohammed Adnan Sheikhoo (on the screens) addresses a symposium marking the first anniversary of the establishment of the China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership via video link, in Sakhir, Bahrain, on May 28, 2025. The symposium marking the first anniversary of the establishment of the China-Bahrain comprehensive strategic partnership was held on Wednesday in Sakhir, bringing together nearly 100 representatives from the governments, academic institutions, and business sectors of both countries. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)