Tourist train links China's Xi'an, Kazakhstan's Almaty, deepens regional exchanges

Xinhua) 16:54, May 29, 2025

XI'AN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A tourist train departed from northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Thursday for Almaty, Kazakhstan, marking a new step in cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Carrying 234 passengers, the train left Xi'an around noon and is set to arrive in Almaty on Saturday. The return journey is scheduled to depart on June 5 and arrive back in Xi'an on June 7, with each one-way trip taking about 57 hours.

This year marks the China tourism year in Kazakhstan. Upon arrival in Almaty, passengers will be welcomed with fun performances and local cuisine.

A four-day cultural and people-to-people exchange event will be held in Almaty, showcasing a diverse array of activities. Attendees can look forward to demonstrations of intangible cultural heritage skills, exhibitions of cultural relics and promotions of traditional Chinese medicine. Special events will include a youth football friendly match, a symposium on sports exchanges and a gathering of women entrepreneurs.

The special train service is one of the key outcomes of the first China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi'an in 2023. The second summit is scheduled to take place later this year in Kazakhstan.

According to China's General Administration of Customs, China-Central Asia trade reached 94.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, an increase of 5.4 billion dollars from the previous year. Among Central Asia countries, Kazakhstan ranked first in trade value with China, accounting for over 46 percent of the total and reaching 43.8 billion dollars.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)