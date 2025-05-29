Asia-Pacific scholars convene in Brunei to tackle AI, language and sustainable communication

People's Daily Online) 14:48, May 29, 2025

The 2025 APCA-ANPOR-UBD Conference was held from May 27 to 28, 2025, at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) under the theme "Communication and Languages in Asia-Pacific Regions: Connection, Collaboration and Sustainability."

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo takes a group photo with members of the Asia-Pacific Communication Alliance and representatives of Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD). (Photo provided by the organizer)

Scholars and practitioners from across the Asia-Pacific — including China, Brunei, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States and beyond — gathered to explore key issues in sustainable communication practices, the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in education and intercultural communication, digital media ethics, and linguistic diversity.

The opening ceremony was graced by Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo and UBD Vice Chancellor Dr Hazri bin Haji Kifle. The two-day event featured nearly 100 accepted papers selected from over 200 submissions, reflecting the diversity and vitality of regional research. Co-hosted by the Asia-Pacific Communication Alliance (APCA), the Asian Network for Public Opinion Research (ANPOR) and UBD, the conference created a platform for meaningful academic exchange and collaboration.

A keynote address by Professor Jack Qiu of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, drew particular attention. His presentation, titled "LLMs and RLWs: A Critical Communication Reflection on Learning in the Age of GenAI," explored the pedagogical promises and ethical risks of large language models (LLMs), sparking wide interest and discussion.

Professor Jack Qiu of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, gives a speech. (Photo provided by the organizer)

In their opening remarks, APCA President Chen Changfeng, a professor at Tsinghua University, and ANPOR President Jantima Kheokao commended the spirit of openness, collaboration and knowledge-sharing that characterized the conference. The conference concluded with renewed energy for regional cooperation, deeper networks among participants and a shared vision for sustainable, inclusive and forward-looking communication scholarship.

The conference, initiated by the Asia-Pacific Communication Alliance, reflects APCA's ongoing mission to connect communication associations across the region. Since its founding in 2018 at Tsinghua University, APCA has grown into a dynamic platform uniting over 20 communication associations from 17 countries. Past landmark gatherings have been held in Beijing, Hangzhou, Chiang Mai, Manila and Sydney, as well as in virtual formats. Through global partnerships, APCA empowers scholars, journalists and students to exchange ideas and drive transformative progress across Asia-Pacific societies.

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo takes a group photo with members of the Asia-Pacific Communication Alliance. (Photo provided by the organizer)

