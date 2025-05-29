China's COVID-19 rise eases

Xinhua) 11:02, May 29, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a slowdown in its recent rise of COVID-19 cases, with most provincial-level regions having either peaked or showing declining trends, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration said on Wednesday.

The pathogenicity of dominant virus strains and the clinical severity of the disease remain largely unchanged, the administration noted.

Monitoring results indicate that COVID-19 infection levels are higher in southern provincial-level regions than northern parts, while clinical cases are predominantly mild or asymptomatic, according to the administration.

Nationwide, patients at fever clinics and severe cases have not exceeded previous peaks, with no significant disruption to routine medical services, it added.

Influenza and other acute respiratory infectious diseases have remained at low levels nationwide since March, while COVID-19 cases have shown a gradual rise.

