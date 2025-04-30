Home>>
Full text: Covid-19 Prevention, Control and Origins Tracing: China's Actions and Stance
(Xinhua) 15:15, April 30, 2025
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday released a white paper titled "Covid-19 Prevention, Control and Origins Tracing: China's Actions and Stance."
Please see the attachment for the document.
