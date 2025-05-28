China-Europe semiconductor upstream, downstream enterprises hold roundtable in Beijing, opposing unilateralism, hegemony

Global Times) 14:08, May 28, 2025

A roundtable for the Chinese-European semiconductor upstream and downstream enterprises is held in Beijing on May 27, 2025. (Photo/Ministry of Commerce)

A roundtable meeting for Chinese and European semiconductor upstream and downstream enterprises was held in Beijing on Tuesday, focusing on exchanges to deepen cooperation in the semiconductor sector between China and Europe, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM).

Officials from MOFCOM, the China Semiconductor Industry Association, the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, and more than 40 Chinese and European semiconductor companies attended the meeting.

The roundtable emphasized that both China and Europe hold significant positions in the global semiconductor supply chain, and consequently, strengthening cooperation is in the mutual interest of both parties, read the MOFCOM statement.

Amid an increasingly complex international environment marked with various kinds of volatilities, China will continue to expand high-level opening-up, providing enterprises with a fair, stable, transparent, and predictable policy environment. It supports Chinese and European semiconductor firms in leveraging their complementary strengths, deepening cooperation in accordance with laws and regulations, firmly opposing unilateralism and hegemonic practices, and striving to maintain the security and stability of the global semiconductor supply chain, said MOFCOM.

Participants unanimously agreed that the global semiconductor supply chain now faces severe challenges. The roundtable provided a good platform for Chinese and European semiconductor companies to enhance understanding, boost trade confidence, and deepen exchanges and partnership. Strengthened cooperation in the semiconductor sector between China and Europe will help inject new momentum into the recovery and growth of the global economy, said MOFCOM.

Representatives from other Chinese ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended the roundtable.

On Friday, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said: "Semiconductor is a highly globalized industry and its industrial and supply chains came into shape as a result of the choices of both the market and businesses. For some time, certain countries have been overstretching the concept of national security, slapping export control and long-arm jurisdiction, and severely threatening the stability of global industrial and supply chains."

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)