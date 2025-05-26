Fireflies put on spectacular light show at Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:53, May 26, 2025

Fireflies put on a spectacular light show at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

Fireflies at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in southwest China's Yunnan Province have entered the peak viewing season. At night, thousands of fireflies dance in swarms among the trees, on the grass, and along the lakeshore, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere.

There are about 2,000 species of fireflies around the world. They thrive in humid, temperate and tropical environments and rarely stray far from water. Studies show they light up mainly to attract mates, ward off predators, and communicate with each other.

Fireflies put on a spectacular light show at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

Fireflies put on a spectacular light show at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

Fireflies put on a spectacular light show at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

Fireflies put on a spectacular light show at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)