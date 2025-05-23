China explores, advances harmonious human-nature coexistence

Xinhua) 08:56, May 23, 2025

HARBIN, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Deep in a red pine forest, where towering ancient trees cast dappled shadows and the air was thick with the scent of resin, a resounding song, known as the "forest shanty," drew a circle of curious visitors.

This song was sung by 45-year-old Cui Jianhua, who stood beneath a centuries-old pine tree, pouring his heart into the melody at the Wuying Red Pine Forest Sea Scenic Area in the city of Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

"Originally, these shanties were chanted by forestry workers while felling giant trees," said Cui. "Today, we perform them as songs of welcome, a symbol of the thriving, harmonious life we now share with the forest."

Thursday marked the 2025 International Day for Biological Diversity, themed "Harmony with nature and sustainable development."

The idea of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature has long been embedded in the daily lives of Cui and many other forest dwellers in Yichun.

Over the past decade, they have transitioned from logging-based livelihoods to engaging in eco-friendly industries, witnessing a transformation where both people and the forest thrive together.

Nestled in the heart of the Lesser Khingan Mountains, Yichun was once a major timber production hub in China. With over 270 million cubic meters of wood harvested, it earned the nickname "Forest City."

But decades of industrial logging stripped its lush slopes bare and displaced much of its native wildlife -- resulting in a mounting ecological crisis.

In 2013, Yichun brought all commercial logging of natural forests to a halt. Since then, more than 100,000 forestry workers have laid down their axes and saws, embarking on a new journey toward harmonious coexistence with the forest.

Cui began his career as a forest ranger. During his early years on the job, the grueling work of reforestation often left him questioning his purpose. But whenever he felt disheartened, his father, a forest police officer, would offer words of encouragement.

"Felling trees was for building the nation. Protecting them is for securing its future," according to Cui's father.

Those words inspired Cui and sparked his imagination about what the mountains might look like once they turned green again.

Now, Cui's vision has become reality. Thanks to Yichun's unwavering commitment to ecological restoration -- forest coverage has climbed to 83.8 percent, and forest stock increased by over 10 million cubic meters each year.

Beyond reforestation, the city has established 23 nature reserves covering 670,000 hectares to revive biodiversity. Species long unseen, such as lynx and sables, have returned to roam the woods, while iconic creatures like the Amur tiger are also making frequent appearances.

The forest has become a vast "natural oxygen bar," offering fresh, invigorating air. In major scenic locations, the negative oxygen ion level soars to 3,000 per cubic centimeter -- far exceeding those in urban areas.

This transformation has turned Yichun into a magnet for tourists, heralding more opportunities for Cui and his community.

Statistics from the city government show that in 2024, tourist arrivals and tourism revenue had increased by 53 percent and 76.2 percent year on year, respectively, while the number of overseas visitors during the winter season soared by 382 percent.

Also benefiting from the city's tourism boom is Liu Yangshun, who lives near the Xishui National Forest Park. Formerly a lumber truck driver, Liu started his homestay after retiring in 2016.

"My homestay has 18 tables and operates from May to August, bringing in over 100,000 yuan (about 13,907 U.S. dollars) during the season," he said.

Liu also noted that more residents have turned to running homestays in recent years. Today, more than 40 such homestays are clustered around the forest park.

Dong Wenqin, Party secretary of Yichun, said that the city has developed mountain hiking, study tour and other niche tours, drawing visitors from across the country.

Yichun's transformation serves as a vivid example of China's broader commitment to both biodiversity conservation and harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

From a growing number of gibbons swinging through rainforest in south China's Hainan Province and the thousands of egrets nesting freely at Qingshan Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province, to the rescued Asian elephants roaming in Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, it is evident that China is on a remarkable journey of ecological transformation.

Official data from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration showed that populations of rare and endangered wild species have steadily increased in China as the country's biodiversity conservation efforts continued to yield notable results.

The total number of overwintering waterbirds recorded in China reached nearly 5.06 million last year -- a record high since nationwide monitoring began.

Huang Runqiu, minister of ecology and environment, said at the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 held in Yichun that as the presidency of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), China is actively advancing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and has established the 1.5-billion-yuan Kunming Biodiversity Fund, with nine pilot projects already underway.

"Around the world, biodiversity is in decline," said Beate Trankmann, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme in China. "Within this context, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, negotiated under China's COP15 presidency, sets out a pathway to safeguard the planet and promote coexistence with nature."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)