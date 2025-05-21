Xi stresses resolve in high-quality growth

10:17, May 21, 2025 By Mo Jingxi, Shi Baoyin ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Luoyang Bearing Group Co on Monday afternoon during his inspection of Luoyang, Henan province. During the visit, Xi called for continuous efforts to make the manufacturing industry even stronger to advance Chinese modernization. (Yan Yan/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of keeping businesses, employment, the market and expectations stable in the face of a complex international environment, saying that China will respond to various uncertainties with the certainty of its high-quality development.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Tuesday as he wrapped up a two-day fact-finding trip to Central China's Henan province.

Speaking to provincial Party and government officials at a work briefing on Tuesday in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, Xi said that high-quality development is essential to Chinese modernization.

Faced with the complex external environment, it is necessary to firm up confidence, unwaveringly manage China's own affairs well, and steadfastly expand high-level opening-up, he said.

He also urged Henan, one of the country's economic powerhouses, to further consolidate the foundation of its real economy, and promote the development of new quality productive forces suited to local conditions and led by technological innovation, in order to enhance the capacity of its modern industrial system to support high-quality development.

When visiting Luoyang Bearing Group Co in the city of Luoyang on Monday, Xi said: "China has always adhered to the path of developing the real economy. From the past reliance on imported matches, soap and iron, to now becoming the world's largest manufacturing country with the most complete industrial categories, we have taken the right path."

As a traditional manufacturing enterprise specializing in bearings, Luoyang Bearing Group's products are widely used in fields such as aerospace, construction machinery, wind power generation, rail transit, port machinery and ships.

After learning about the company's efforts to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing, Xi said that China must continue to strengthen the manufacturing sector, adhere to the principles of building self-reliance and strength, and master core technologies in key fields.

"The hope is placed on you," he told the on-site workers.

He also called for efforts to strengthen collaboration between industries, universities and research institutes, and cultivate a large number of high-quality talent.

Despite internal challenges and increasing external shocks, China's manufacturing industry has withstood pressure and maintained stable growth.

In April, the manufacturing sector saw its value-added output climb 6.6 percent year-on-year, with that of equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing up 9.8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Advanced manufacturing is the high ground in global industrial competition and the main battlefield for technological innovation. Xi has repeatedly emphasized the need to upgrade the country's modernized industrial system, supported by advanced manufacturing.

In a resolution adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in July last year, it was clearly stated that China will move faster to advance new industrialization, promote the growth and expansion of advanced manufacturing clusters, and make the manufacturing sector higher-end, smarter and more eco-friendly.

On Monday, Xi also visited the White Horse Temple, the first Buddhist temple in China, and the Longmen Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)