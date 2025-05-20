Home>>
Quotes from Xi | Bring all collections in museums to life
(People's Daily App) 16:42, May 20, 2025
"We need to bring all collections in our museums, all heritage structures across our lands and all records in our classics to life," President Xi Jinping once said. May 18 marks International Museum Day.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- SW China's Yunnan launches over 1,000 new varieties of China roses with Chinese styles
- Man turns birdwatching into booming business in NW China's Qinghai
- Over 30,000 overseas Chinese trace their ancestry to small town in SW China's Yunnan
- Traditional fitness practices gain popularity among young people
Related Stories
- Xi stresses firm confidence in high-quality development during Henan inspection tour
- Xi calls for stronger manufacturing industry to advance Chinese modernization
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2025 SCO forum on poverty reduction, sustainable development
- Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
- Xi inspects central Chinese city of Luoyang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.