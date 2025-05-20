Languages

Quotes from Xi | Bring all collections in museums to life

(People's Daily App) 16:42, May 20, 2025

"We need to bring all collections in our museums, all heritage structures across our lands and all records in our classics to life," President Xi Jinping once said. May 18 marks International Museum Day.

