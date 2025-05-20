Xi inspects central Chinese city of Luoyang

(People's Daily App) 16:34, May 20, 2025

President Xi Jinping on Monday inspected the city of Luoyang in Henan Province. During the visit, Xi toured the Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd., the White Horse Temple, and the Longmen Grottoes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)