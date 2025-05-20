China invites public opinions on upcoming five-year plan
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched an online public consultation to gather opinions for its next five-year plan for national economic and social development.
Over the next month, internet users can submit their input on the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) through the websites and apps of People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group and xuexi.cn.
Starting in 2026, China will begin implementing the 15th Five-Year Plan. Currently, the Communist Party of China Central Committee is organizing the drafting of proposals for the plan.
Five-year plans serve as key strategic documents that guide China's medium- and long-term development. They outline national goals, major tasks and policy directions across various sectors for each five-year period.
Related Stories
