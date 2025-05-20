World Health Assembly rejects Taiwan-related proposal once again

May 20, 2025

GENEVA, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Assembly (WHA), the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday decided not to include in its agenda a so-called proposal on Taiwan's participation in the annual assembly as an observer.

Addressing the assembly, Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery and return to China, and that Taiwan's return is an integral part of the victory of World War II and the post-war international order.

Chen said the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and the World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1 have long since resolved the issue of China's representation, including Taiwan, in a comprehensive and conclusive manner.

He said the WHA has, for consecutive years, rejected so-called Taiwan-related proposals, thereby upholding the authority of the UN and the post-war international order.

Facts have proven that the path of "Taiwan independence" is a dead end, he added.

The Taiwan question, he said, is China's internal affair and a remaining issue from the Chinese civil war. Although the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have yet to be reunified, the legal and factual status of Taiwan as part of China has never changed.

He noted that 183 countries have established official diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. Ahead of this year's WHA session, many countries sent letters to the WHO reaffirming their support for this principle. This fully demonstrates that the one-China principle embodies the broad consensus of the international community.

China's central government has always attached great importance to the well-being of Taiwan compatriots. Provided that the one-China principle is upheld, technical experts from Taiwan Province face no obstacles to participating in WHO activities, he added.

The so-called claim of a "gap" in the international pandemic prevention system is inconsistent with the facts and is purely a political manipulation, he said.

