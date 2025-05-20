Mainland spokesperson says WHA rejection of Taiwan-related proposal reflects international consensus

Xinhua) 10:07, May 20, 2025

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday said a recent decision by the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) once again proved that the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the decision made by the WHA, the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), not to include in its agenda a Taiwan-related proposal.

Noting that the international community's commitment to the one-China principle as a basic norm shall not be challenged, Chen said that as a result of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' obstinate separatist stance, the political foundation for the Taiwan region to participate in the WHA no longer exists.

Therefore, the DPP authorities' attempt to push the so-called proposal concerning Taiwan, which violates the consensus upheld by the international community, rightly failed once again, said Chen.

Despite Taiwan not being a WHA participant, the Taiwan region has unimpeded channels to participate in the WHO's communication and cooperation in the technical domain as well as effective pathways to acquire public health emergency information and assistance. The rights of the people of Taiwan regarding health are effectively protected, said Chen.

However, for some time, the DPP authorities have colluded with external forces to distort and challenge the fundamental principle established by the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1. Such acts challenge not only China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also international justice and consensus as well as the postwar international order, he added.

The spokesperson warned the DPP authorities that all separatist provocations will be met with resolute countermeasures and all attempts to collude with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail.

