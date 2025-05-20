Korlat solar project praised for boosting employment, China-Croatia ties

Xinhua) 09:36, May 20, 2025

BENKOVAC, Croatia, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The mayor of Benkovac, home to the largest solar power plant in Croatia, has praised the Korlat photovoltaic project as an important step in promoting local green development, creating job opportunities, and strengthening bilateral ties between Croatia and China.

Tomislav Bulic extended his welcome to the Chinese consortium undertaking the project, underlining the project's significance for the region and local population.

With an expected annual output of 165 million kilowatt-hours, the Korlat solar plant will be able to supply electricity to around 50,000 households in Croatia. Once completed in April 2026 as scheduled, it is projected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Croatia by 150,000 tons per year.

The project is being undertaken by a consortium of China's Norinco International Cooperation Ltd. (Norinco International) and the Shandong Electric Power Engineering Consulting Institute, who won the tender in October last year and started construction two months later.

Bulic said Benkovac is happy to cooperate with "a reputable company" like Norinco International. Citing Norinco International's role as the builder of the Senj Wind Farm project in Croatia, he added: "We are open to cooperation with it from the very beginning, and we are pleasantly surprised by how successfully the project is being implemented."

He also highlighted the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility, especially in creating jobs for the local community. Currently, more than 20 workers on the Korlat project - about half of the employees - are Croatian.

"The Korlat project will also help our experts and workers gain appropriate experience, and I am very satisfied with that," Bulic said, citing the example of Martina Rogic, who progressed from assistant engineer on the Senj Wind Farm to chief civil engineer on the Korlat project.

Bulic concluded by hailing the broader cooperation between the two countries. "Croatia and China are two friendly countries. The realization of the Senj Wind Farm and our project are proof of the successful cooperation between the two," he said, adding, "This cooperation should be continued."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)