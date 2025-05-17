Toyota debuts new NEV in China

Xinhua) 15:48, May 17, 2025

TIANJIN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- An all-new Toyota bZ5, an intelligent electric model, rolled off the production line Friday at a facility of FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. in north China's port city of Tianjin, signaling the official debut of the model in the Chinese market.

The vehicle also marks a major milestone as the 12 millionth unit produced by the company, a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and leading Chinese automaker First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co.

The bZ5 is equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen display. It features the new Toyota Pilot intelligent driving assistance system, which supports more than 30 functions, including navigation assistance for urban and highway driving, as well as automated parking.

China holds a leading position in the fields of smart and electric vehicles. If Toyota's products can win the favor of Chinese consumers, they are sure to be well received in global markets as well, said Koji Sato, Toyota President and CEO.

As of April 2025, Toyota's Tianjin new energy vehicle production facility had manufactured a total of 258,000 units, with a cumulative output value of 54 billion yuan (about 7.5 billion U.S. dollars). From January to April this year, the facility manufactured 35,900 units, marking a 34 percent year-on-year increase.

The debut of the new model underscores the growing importance of the Chinese market as a hub for global vehicle production, sales and innovation for the Japanese automaker.

In late April, the Japanese company signed an agreement with the Shanghai municipal government to establish a wholly-owned electric vehicle plant in Shanghai.

In the strategic cooperation agreement, Toyota commits to invest a total of 14.6 billion yuan into the new energy vehicle project in Jinshan District, which focuses on the research and development, production and sales of Lexus EVs and EV batteries.

