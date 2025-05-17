Beijing issues 20,000 NEV license plates to households without car

Xinhua) 10:13, May 17, 2025

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is set to issue an additional 20,000 new energy vehicle (NEV) license plates, building upon the previously planned allocation of 40,000 such license plates in January, to further address the vehicle needs of households without a car, local authorities announced on Friday.

In 2025, the total quota for passenger car license plates in Beijing is set at 160,000. This includes 100,000 under the annual quota system and an additional 60,000 newly issued for NEVs. These additional license plates are exclusively for NEVs, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

As a result, the number of NEV license plates allocated to car-free households increased to 118,400 this year, the commission said.

Starting from May 26, household applicants can log into the city's license plate lottery system to check their ranking, which uses a points-based system. Verified households will then receive a license plate confirmation notice.

Beijing has adopted various measures to tackle traffic congestion and air pollution, including the introduction of a vehicle license plate lottery system in 2011, and the allocation of NEV quotas in the system years later.

