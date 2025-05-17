Chinese carmaker Changan opens Thailand plant

Xinhua) 14:11, May 17, 2025

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), addresses the inauguration of the Thailand plant of China's carmaker Changan Automobile in Rayong, Thailand, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

RAYONG, Thailand, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's carmaker Changan opened its Thailand plant on Friday, as its 28.59 millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line in the factory, marking a milestone in the company's global expansion.

As the first overseas vehicle factory of Changan Automobile, the factory is located in Thailand's eastern Rayong Province, with a total investment of approximately 10 billion Thai baht (about 300 million U.S. dollars).

The advanced manufacturing plant features comprehensive production capabilities across five main workshops: welding, painting, assembly, engine assembly, and battery assembly units, with an initial annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

As a Chinese leading car manufacturer, Changan decided to choose Thailand to set up its first overseas factory, which not only reflects its confidence in the Thai market, but also strengthens the enduring friendship between the two countries, said Thailand's Minister of Industry Akanat Promphan.

Thailand has long been a major automobile production base in Southeast Asia, and aims to increase the shares of electric vehicles (EVs) to 30 percent of all vehicles in the country by 2030.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), said that the new plant marks not only a significant step forward for the company, but also a major contribution to the development of Thailand's EV industry, boosting the country's ambition to become a major global hub for EV production.

Zhu Huarong, chairman of Changan Automobile, said the inauguration of the new plant marks a transformative step for the company, evolving from exporting vehicles to establishing a local ecosystem. As production commences at Rayong facility, Changan reaffirms its long-term commitment to Thailand and philosophy of developing local operations that benefit local communities.

He added that Changan has designed this factory to exemplify sustainability and innovation, featuring environmentally friendly systems, and cutting-edge technology, thus reflecting the commitment to a greener future.

Over the next three years, Changan plans to launch 12 new models in Southeast Asia, all of which will be new energy vehicles, further expanding its product portfolio. The company will also establish a spare parts warehouse for right-hand drive markets, housing 98 percent of all parts and aiming to achieve 24-hour order delivery.

This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows the inauguration of the Thailand plant of China's carmaker Changan Automobile in Rayong, Thailand. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Zhu Huarong, chairman of China's carmaker Changan Automobile, addresses the inauguration of the Thailand plant of Changan in Rayong, Thailand, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Thailand's Minister of Industry Akanat Promphan addresses the inauguration of the Thailand plant of China's carmaker Changan Automobile in Rayong, Thailand, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows the roll-off ceremony of the 28.59 millionth vehicle of China's carmaker Changan Automobile in Rayong, Thailand. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

