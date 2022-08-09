Chinese carmaker launches electric car in Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:11, August 09, 2022

BEKASI, Indonesia, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a major Chinese automobile manufacturer, through its local unit SGMW Motor Indonesia (Wuling), on Monday launched here its production of the electric vehicle in Indonesia, named Wuling Air EV.

"The Air EV is the newest version of battery-based electric vehicles manufactured by SGMW for the world, and Indonesia has become the first station," President Director of Wuling, Shi Guoyong, said in the roll-out ceremony at Wuling's production factory in Bekasi, West Java province.

The production capacity of Wuling Air EV at the factory is targeted to reach 10,000 units per year for both the domestic market and export, according to the company's director for brand and marketing, Dian Asmahani. Specific prices for the electric car will be announced soon.

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto attended the launch ceremony and said the Indonesian government appreciates the performance of Wuling.

The minister said Wuling brings Air EV with the latest technologies to Indonesia, which support the Indonesian government's strategy for energy saving, emissions reduction, and environmental protection.

"The launching of Air EV drives major changes to the entire Indonesian automotive industry chain, from product research and development, manufacturing, to marketing, etc., and also drives the rapid development of the electric vehicle industry in Indonesia," he said.

The minister said Wuling Air EV will be used as one of the official cars for the G20 Summit to be held in Bali this November.

SGMW invested 1 billion U.S. dollars in 2015 to build a 60-hectare automotive industrial park in Bekasi, as an automotive production base for the Indonesian and Southeast Asian markets.

Data showed that in June 2022, Wuling had 140 local dealers in Indonesia, with a total of six types of vehicles produced and sold locally.

