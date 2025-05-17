China construction machinery expo highlights industry's green, smart shift

CHANGSHA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing fourth Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE) has highlighted the industry's push toward greener and smarter solutions, as top global manufacturers roll out cutting-edge electric and intelligent machinery and technologies.

The exhibition opened on Thursday in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, and is slated to run through Sunday. It has brought together more than 1,800 exhibitors, including global industry leaders such as Caterpillar and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as well as Chinese construction machinery giants like Sany and Zoomlion.

Sany showcased its concept electric excavator robot "E-Mover," which garnered a lot of attention at the fair due to its futuristic look.

The robot, featuring a purely electric design from the power source to the actuator system, can significantly improve energy efficiency. It supports remote operation and can also operate autonomously thanks to its AI-powered control system, thus reducing the need for onsite human labor.

Unlike passenger vehicles, construction machinery faces greater challenges in shifting to electricity and new energy, due to its high power demands, long operating hours, and often rugged work environments.

Sany's concept robot is one of 25 electric and new-energy products the company is showcasing at this year's CICEE, alongside electric wheel loaders, electric mixer trucks and hydrogen-powered heavy trucks.

The electric and new-energy lineup accounts for around 40 percent of Sany's total exhibits this year, demonstrating the company's commitment to digitalization, decarbonization, and sustainability, said Chen Dong, director of the Sany chairperson's office.

Chen said Sany's sales of electric machinery products surged 70 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, and the company has become the global market leader in electric mixer trucks and electric port machinery.

Sany is not alone in its pursuit of a greener, smarter ecosystem for the construction equipment sector.

Japanese heavyweight Hitachi Construction Machinery displayed its electric rigid dump truck and intelligent industrial solutions at this year's CICEE. The words "Zero Emission" flashed across digital screens in the company's exhibition space, highlighting its commitment to cutting carbon emissions on construction sites.

"With the rising global demand for intelligent, electric and large-scale construction machinery, Hitachi has accelerated research and development and technological upgrades and continues to introduce cutting-edge solutions to China," said Tsunetaka Mori, Hitachi Construction Machinery's representative in China.

Changsha-headquartered Sunward Intelligent Equipment showcased its 5G-powered remote control platform, which enables operators to remotely maneuver construction equipment with real-time videos using a high-speed, low-latency 5G network.

The platform, which has been deployed in construction and mining sites in China, allows construction work to be carried out safely and precisely in hazardous or disaster-affected areas without exposing operators to danger, Sunward said.

According to Xu Niansha, president of the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF), going green and smart is the way forward for accelerating the transformation, upgrading, and high-quality development of China's construction machinery industry.

The industry should continue to adopt AI, new energy, and other technologies and advance its digital and low-carbon transition to meet the challenges posed by the complex international economic and trade environment, Xu said.

Last year, China's machinery industry posted steady performance, buoyed by the country's large-scale equipment upgrade program and a slew of incremental pro-growth policies, according to the CMIF.

The added value of major machinery enterprises increased by 6 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year. Major enterprises refer to those having an annual main business revenue of 20 million yuan or more (about 2.78 million U.S. dollars).

