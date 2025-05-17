China urges U.S. to stop suppression of Chinese tech enterprises, AI industry

Xinhua) 09:28, May 17, 2025

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to immediately correct its protectionist and unilateral bullying actions, and cease its unscrupulous suppression of Chinese technology firms and AI industry, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

According to reports, the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce recently issued an announcement regarding the use of Huawei's Ascend chips as a violation of U.S. export controls, and warned the public of the potential consequences of allowing the use of U.S. AI chips to train Chinese AI models.

In response, spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily news briefing that the U.S. side overstretched the concept of national security and abused export control and long-arm jurisdiction to maliciously block and suppress China's chip products and artificial intelligence industries for no reason. Such actions seriously violate market rules, disrupt the stability of the global production and supply chain, and infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

"China firmly opposes this and will never accept it," he noted.

China will take resolute measures to safeguard its own right to development and the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, Lin added.

