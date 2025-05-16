U.S. Starbucks workers walking out over new dress code
NEW YORK, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A workers' union said on Thursday that more than 1,200 U.S. Starbucks employees have gone on strike to protest a new dress code policy that went into effect this week.
Walk-outs have taken place at roughly 100 stores nationwide, according to Starbucks Workers United, with the company's union group arguing that the new policy is worsening an already prevalent understaffing crisis.
"The clash has created a standstill between the union and the company and paused bargaining efforts to finalize a contract that addresses staffing and pay concerns," reported USA Today.
Starbucks last month announced the dress code, which went into effect May 12. It requires baristas to wear a solid black top as part of an effort to maintain a "more defined color palette." The company promised to provide staff with two free black T-shirts, which the union is claiming many employees have not yet received.
