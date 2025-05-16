China's leading wine-producing region to host international wine expo in June

Xinhua) 14:02, May 16, 2025

YINCHUAN, May 16 (Xinhua) -- International wine experts and enterprises are set to gather in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in June for the Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo, as the region cements its role as the country's leading wine-producing hub.

The four-day event, scheduled from June 9 to 12 in the regional capital Yinchuan, will be hosted by the Ningxia regional government, organizers said on Thursday.

More than 200 renowned wineries from China and abroad will take part, presenting a wide range of products including wine, spirits, tea, and production equipment. The expo will also feature 14 supporting events, including a national vocational skills competition and exhibitions.

The expo will run in parallel with the 32nd Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, one of the world's top wine competitions. Over 7,000 wine samples from 38 countries will be evaluated in Yinchuan by 340 international judges, with over 500 guests from around the world expected to attend, said Li Jun, director of the management committee of a wine industrial park at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain.

"This year's expo will allow the public to experience global wine culture and taste a variety of wines," Li said. "Consumer vouchers and other incentives will help bring wine from professional showcases to household tables."

Ningxia boasts a unique terroir for making top-class wine, with its prolonged sunshine and a cool, dry climate aiding the cultivation of grapes. After four decades of development, Ningxia has become China's largest wine-producing region. The eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for grape growing and high-end wine production.

By the end of 2024, Ningxia had more than 600,000 mu (around 40,000 hectares) of wine grape plantations and an annual wine output of 140 million bottles. Its wines are exported to over 40 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)