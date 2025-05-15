Hainan, China: Where Opportunity Knocks | Hainan Free Trade Port a prime choice for global investors

As global investment competition is intensifying, the Hainan Free Trade Port is emerging as a key destination for international investors. In an exclusive interview with the Hainan International Media Center (HIMC) at BFA 2025, former UK Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone, former Italian Undersecretary of State for Economic Development Michele Geraci, and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez shared their perspectives on Hainan's investment potential.

Highlighting Hainan's diverse industries—ranging from petrochemicals and tourism to luxury retail—as major attractions for foreign investors, Grimstone emphasized that, by further improving its business environment, Hainan could draw even more global enterprises; he also sees great potential in investment collaboration between Hainan and Gulf countries.

Pointing to the Boao Forum for Asia as a testament to Hainan's international significance, Geraci believes Hainan has the potential to become a global leader in smart and eco-friendly cities, particularly in sustainable industries like electric transportation and the circular economy.

Praising Hainan's rapid development and its investment prospects in food and agriculture, Gutierrez was struck by the island's natural beauty and welcoming atmosphere, and expressed confidence that Hainan's free trade policies will further enhance global cooperation.

With its open policies, green development vision, and increasingly business-friendly environment, the Hainan Free Trade Port is solidifying its position as a prime global investment destination. Looking ahead, Hainan will continue to deepen reforms and create an even more attractive environment for international businesses.

