Indian army says 10 militants killed in Manipur gunfight
NEW DELHI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with paramilitary troopers in the northeastern state of Manipur, the Indian army said Thursday.
The gunfight broke out Wednesday close to India-Myanmar international border at New Samtal village in Chandel district, about 130 km south of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.
According to the Indian army, the paramilitary troopers were working under their command.
"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were killed and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered," an Indian army statement said.
Officials said the operation was underway in the area.
Manipur is a conflict-ridden state in India's northeast, and several separatist groups often target Indian armed forces.
