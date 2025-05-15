Interview: China's commitment to free trade injects certainty into global economy, says Turkish scholar

Xinhua) 14:47, May 15, 2025

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Amid rising protectionism in the world, China's consistent and constructive stance on free trade, along with its commitment to multilateralism and global economic stability, offers a source of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world, a Turkish scholar has said.

"China is more open to dialogue and cooperation, and to building a negotiation framework based on win-win perspective," said Selcuk Colakoglu, director of the Ankara-based Turkish Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, who believes that this approach helps reduce uncertainty at a time when U.S. tariff policies are disrupting global trade.

Colakoglu noted that China's large and growing domestic market, along with its efforts to stimulate internal consumption and diversify export destinations, provides it with strategic flexibility to counteract external disruption and maintain stable economic momentum.

The scholar also highlighted China's continued commitment to the WTO and multilateral frameworks, deeming it key to maintaining stability in the global economy.

"In these turbulent times, multilateral cooperation is more important than ever," he said, adding that China's approach fosters an environment where nations can work together to resolve trade disputes through dialogue and adhere to established global rules, rather than resorting to protectionism.

Such cooperation, he said, could provide critical support for nations grappling with ongoing trade tensions and rising tariffs, particularly in safeguarding their economic interests and development goals.

Colakoglu pointed out that the ripple effects of U.S. tariff hikes are being felt globally, especially across the Global South. And many developing countries, especially the least developed ones, lack the industrial capacity and policy flexibility to absorb such shocks, leading to deeper economic vulnerabilities, disruptions in supply chains and even increased migration pressure as people seek better opportunities elsewhere.

In this challenging environment, China's support for multilateralism and the rules-based global trading system could serve as a stabilizing force for developing nations navigating the uncertainties of global trade, Colakoglu said.

