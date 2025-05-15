Chinese cargo shipments to US surging, as buyers rush to place orders amid tariff reduction: businesses

Global Times) 11:28, May 15, 2025

As China and the US implement a series of tariff modification measures, the Global Times learned from some industry insiders that cargo shipments to the US are rebounding, and the resumption has boosted a surge in Chinese stock prices in the sector.

Li Pichong, head of a canned food export company in East China's Zhejiang Province, told the Global Times on Wednesday that following the current measures reached by the two countries, "almost all our American clients" have resumed placing orders, urgently requesting expedited shipments.

Zhou Peng, a freight forwarder in Yiwu in Zhejiang, told the Global Times that after major tariff reductions, his business has rebounded rapidly, and the company is handling massive volumes of goods for export.

Zhou said that American clients are rushing to receive their orders, noting that although tariffs still apply, the current rates are far more acceptable than before.

In addition, Lucas Zheng, founder of US-based logistics information provider Samezip, told the Global Times on Tuesday that exporters and logistics firms are already resuming or placing new orders in the number of hundreds of containers to replenish or store stocks that were depleted after the hefty tariffs suspended cross-Pacific trade for about seven weeks.

Meanwhile, industry insiders in the US are also expecting a rebound in freight shipments.

Ryan Petersen, founder and CEO of Flexport, posted on his X account on Tuesday that "our ocean freight bookings from China to US increased 35 percent on the first day since the trade deal. A big backlog is looming, soon the ships will be sold out."

"I have clients with thousands of containers pre-loaded in China that is ready to come in," Paul Brashier, vice president of global supply chain at ITS Logistics, was quoted as saying in a CNBC report on Monday. Over the next four to six weeks, he expects a surge of containers, calling the 90-day pause "the pivotal moment for supply chain planning out of China," according to the report.

Driven by the positive headlines, shipping stocks continued their strong upward trajectory on Wednesday, driving gains for the transportation sector. Multiple shipping stocks surged by the daily limit or over 10 percent, with some stocks reaching these thresholds.

For instance, Jiangsu Feiliks International Logistics closed 20.05 percent higher on Wednesday at 9.82 yuan ($1.36) per share. Henan Xinning Modern Logistics Co closed at 4.47 yuan per share, up 14.62 percent. The per-share price for Ningbo Marine Co reached 3.7 yuan, gaining 10.12 percent.

Over the past months, the global ocean freight market, especially the China-US route, has been impacted by US tariffs.

Vizion, a tech company that gathers supply chain data, previously estimated global container bookings between April 1 and 8 dropped 49 percent, and US imports fell 64 percent from the seven-day period immediately before, Bloomberg reported. Also, average spot rates are down 56 percent and 48 percent from China to the US West Coast and US East Coast respectively, since January 1, according to a press release by market analytics firm Xeneta on Monday.

Recent shipping data show that Chinese container cargo arrivals in the US peaked in the 17th week of the year (around April 21). Considering the three-to-four-week maritime transit time from China to the US, this indicates a wave of "pre-shipment rush" in the market ahead of the US tariffs taking effect. In the following two weeks, however, the volume of Chinese container cargo arriving in the US experienced a significant decline, clearly impacted by the tariff policy, Xu Kai, chief information officer of Shanghai International Shipping Institute, told the Global Times.

Moving forward, Xu said that US retailers are poised to significantly increase their stockpiling volumes in the coming period under the current circumstances, which may lead to short-term container space shortages among liner companies and a potential surge in freight rates. The momentum for sustained long-term freight rate increases remains insufficient, he added.

