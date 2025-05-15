Home>>
China willing to provide facilitation for new U.S. ambassador in performing duty: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:02, May 15, 2025
BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to provide facilitation for new U.S. ambassador David Perdue in performing his duty in the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing in response to an inquiry about the arrival of Ambassador Perdue.
"China's position on the China-U.S. relations is consistent," Lin added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China halts unreliable entity list, export control measures on certain U.S. firms
- China's countermeasures against U.S. unreasonable tariffs citing fentanyl remain effective: FM spokesperson
- China-US trade talks, market resilience boost confidence in Chinese assets
- US firms expand footprints in China, highlighting attractiveness of the market
- China moves to cut additional tariffs on US imported goods starting from Wednesday following trade talks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.