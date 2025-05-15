China willing to provide facilitation for new U.S. ambassador in performing duty: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:02, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to provide facilitation for new U.S. ambassador David Perdue in performing his duty in the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing in response to an inquiry about the arrival of Ambassador Perdue.

"China's position on the China-U.S. relations is consistent," Lin added.

