China to offer visa-free policy to 5 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:59, May 13, 2025
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to offer a visa-free policy to five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and will expand the policy to cover more regional countries in due course, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks in a speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing.
