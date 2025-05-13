Home>>
China to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to implement Global Security Initiative: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:44, May 13, 2025
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with the Latin American and Caribbean countries to implement the Global Security Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks in a speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing.
Both sides should strengthen cooperation in disaster management, cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, anti-corruption, drug control and combating transnational organized crime, and strive to maintain regional security and stability, Xi said.
