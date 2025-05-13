China ready to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to implement Global Civilization Initiative: Xi

Xinhua) 13:42, May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, and uphold the values of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum, noting that China is willing to work with the countries to promote the common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

