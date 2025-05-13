China ready to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to implement Global Development Initiative: Xi

Xinhua) 13:41, May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to implement the Global Development Initiative, firmly safeguard the multilateral trading system, keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, and safeguard an open and cooperative international environment, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing, adding that the two sides should strengthen the docking of development strategies and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

He called on the two sides to deepen cooperation in traditional fields such as infrastructure, agriculture and grain, and energy and minerals, and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as clean energy, 5G communications, digital economy and artificial intelligence.

China will import more high-quality products from Latin American and Caribbean countries and encourage Chinese enterprises to expand their investment in the region, Xi said.

