Xi says China-Russia ties enjoy stable, healthy, high-level development thanks to joint efforts
(Xinhua) 08:55, May 09, 2025
MOSCOW, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that China-Russia ties have enjoyed stable, healthy and high-level development thanks to joint efforts from both sides.
He also hailed long-term good-neighborly friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation as distinct features of the bilateral ties.
Xi made the remarks while holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Russia.
