Chinese FM congratulates new German FM

Xinhua) 11:15, May 08, 2025

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Johann Wadephul on his new role as German foreign minister and promised to work with him.

In his congratulatory message dated Tuesday, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Germany are two major countries with significant global influence.

Over the 53 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries, by overcoming differences in history and in national conditions, have developed a stable and pragmatic relationship with a broad strategic vision, making positive contributions to the development of China-EU relations and global stability and prosperity, he said.

In today's world, where turbulence and transformation are intertwined and the tides of unilateralism and protectionism are surging, China and Germany should respect each other, seek common ground while shelving differences, promote exchanges and mutual learning, and pursue win-win cooperation, so as to elevate their all-round strategic partnership to a higher level and jointly safeguard an equitable and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Wang said.

The Chinese top diplomat said he is willing to establish a sound working relationship with Wadephul and looks forward to meeting him at an early date for in-depth exchanges.

